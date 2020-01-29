Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,908. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,908,000 after acquiring an additional 398,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,590,000 after acquiring an additional 178,013 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com