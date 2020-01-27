Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RYI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 11,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,875. The company has a market cap of $411.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 726.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

