Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$3.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.04). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($13.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.27) to ($13.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($13.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.70) to ($8.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

SAGE stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,596. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.32. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.87.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

