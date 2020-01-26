Zacks: Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $17.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,986,405 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 92.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.11. 4,653,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

