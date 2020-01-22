Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Senesco Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

NYSE:ELOX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Senesco Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

