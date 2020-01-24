Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to Announce $3.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. Signet Jewelers reported earnings per share of $3.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

SIG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 1,653,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

