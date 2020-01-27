Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.97 Million

Analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce sales of $125.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $127.93 million. SJW Group reported sales of $98.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $420.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $422.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.65 million, with estimates ranging from $531.29 million to $538.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 63,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

In related news, Director Valer Robert A. Van acquired 7,500 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

