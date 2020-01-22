Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.11. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.65. The company had a trading volume of 257,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.37. Snap-on has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

