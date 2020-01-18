Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to Announce $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings per share of $2.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.37. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.79. 1,882,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,552. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $185.08 and a 12-month high of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.73.

In other S&P Global news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,503,000 after acquiring an additional 193,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 43,397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,660,000 after acquiring an additional 206,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,516,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

