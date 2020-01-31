Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report sales of $441.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $466.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of SCL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,750. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Stepan has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $105.87.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $128,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stepan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Stepan by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 94,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com