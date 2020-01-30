Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $236,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 10,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,009. The company has a market cap of $170.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

