Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.05. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com