Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.79. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

