Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.80. 1,383,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $102.80.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

