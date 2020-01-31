Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $775.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $795.10 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $676.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 946,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,939. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $188,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,449,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after buying an additional 194,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

