Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Million

Analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce sales of $3.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,110. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $462.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

