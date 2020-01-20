Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,157 shares of company stock worth $15,142,273. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 82.6% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Twilio by 1.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 39,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Twilio by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

