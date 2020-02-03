Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.37). Unit posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Unit will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unit by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Unit by 126.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Unit by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 2,033,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Unit has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unit (UNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com