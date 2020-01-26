Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $705.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.20 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $697.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE VMI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.27. 97,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,933. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $112.94 and a one year high of $153.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

