Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the highest is $6.14 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $25.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.28 billion to $25.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $28.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,964. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $203.45. 4,896,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

