Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,067,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

