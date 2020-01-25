Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $647.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will announce sales of $647.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.85 million to $650.90 million. Zayo Group posted sales of $639.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zayo Group.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

ZAYO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. 2,790,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Zayo Group has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

