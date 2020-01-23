Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $2.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.98. 851,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,586. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

