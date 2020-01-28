Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $776.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $776.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $780.70 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $743.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.52. 16,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,101. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

