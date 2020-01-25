Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 708.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 525,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $881.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com