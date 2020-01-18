Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $23.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research posted sales of $20.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $106.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.50 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 870,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ACM Research by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACM Research by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

