Zacks: Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Announce $4.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. 602,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,639,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,729,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

