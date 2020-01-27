Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.81. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. SunTrust Banks cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

NYSE ALB opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $93.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

