Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) to announce $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $6.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $165.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $165.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

