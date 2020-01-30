Zacks: Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.79). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 409.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLO stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

