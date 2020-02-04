Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $902,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $331,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,529 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,977,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

