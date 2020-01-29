Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.01. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,619. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

