Zacks: Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE APA opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

