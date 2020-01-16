Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post sales of $450,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $500,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $10.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%.

RKDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,540. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.94. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

