Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post sales of $36.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $107.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $257.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.55 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,919. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,948. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

