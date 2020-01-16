Zacks: Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report ($1.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.44). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($4.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

ASND traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

