Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE ASGN traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $69.99. 127,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,446. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 47.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

