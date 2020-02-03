Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $12,804,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $5,517,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 1,271,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,424. Avantor has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

