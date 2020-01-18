Zacks: Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 463,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,681. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 3.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 576.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 76,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,365,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

