Zacks: Analysts Expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 426,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.33. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

