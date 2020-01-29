Zacks: Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,607. The company has a market cap of $650.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,494 shares of company stock worth $1,490,148 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 447.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

