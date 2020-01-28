Zacks: Analysts Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCE has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s payout ratio is 88.93%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

