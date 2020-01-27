Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after buying an additional 422,164 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after buying an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $20,297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,269,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 540,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $6.59 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 131.80 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

