Zacks: Analysts Expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brightcove.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brightcove by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brightcove by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 104,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $357.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.50, a PEG ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

