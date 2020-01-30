Zacks: Analysts Expect Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Brightsphere Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.82. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

