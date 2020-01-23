Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.80 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cactus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.52. 235,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,693. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com