Zacks: Analysts Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to post $306.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $313.65 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $180.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

ELY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com