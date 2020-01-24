Zacks: Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remi Barbier bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

