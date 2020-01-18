Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 113.66% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. 63,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the third quarter worth about $305,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerecor by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 244,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerecor by 4,046.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,176,460 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

