Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Clearfield reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearfield.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

CLFD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. 17,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,541.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

